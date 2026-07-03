The future is wow: Tucson to replace 'A' Mountain fireworks with drone show beginning in 2027

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's annual Fourth of July celebration at Sentinel Peak, better known as "A" Mountain, will trade fireworks for a drone light show beginning in 2027, a move city officials say is intended to improve public safety while reducing impacts on pets, wildlife and people sensitive to loud explosions.

The City of Tucson announced this week that this year's Independence Day fireworks display, scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, will be the final fireworks show at "A" Mountain before the transition to drones next year. City officials said the change was directed by the mayor and City Council and reflects concerns about wildfire risk, public safety and noise.

For some Tucson residents, the switch is a welcome modernization of a decades-old tradition.

"Oh man, well they better have some good lights on those drones," Westside resident Michael Erbst said. "They can do a lot of choreography."

For pet owners, the change could bring relief during what animal welfare advocates describe as one of the most stressful nights of the year.

"Fourth of July is one of the scariest holidays for all animals," said Celena Santa Cruz, owner of Bark 'N Berry, a Tucson dog ice cream shop.

Santa Cruz said fireworks can trigger panic in pets because of their loud, unpredictable blasts.

"There's tremendous booming and noises, and they don't quite know what's happening, so a lot of animals panic," she said. "Some even pass away from things like heart attacks."

The holiday also creates a surge in lost pets, according to the Pima Animal Care Center.

"Fourth of July is honestly the worst," said spokesperson Nikki Reck. "It is just intake, after intake, after intake of lost dogs and sometimes lost cats."

Reck said it's too early to know whether drone shows will significantly reduce those numbers, but she hopes the quieter displays will be less frightening.

"We don't know for sure," Reck said. "But we're hoping that it's probably not quite as scary because they're not super loud."

Santa Cruz agreed that while some animals may still react to the lights, replacing explosions with drones is worth trying.

"I think it's worth a try," she said. "As long as the noise is a fraction of what it is now, I think that would be more beneficial."

City officials said drone shows also eliminate the fire hazards associated with launching fireworks from A Mountain. A fireworks display ignited a brush fire there in 2017, and firefighters continue to prepare and monitor the area during each annual event. Officials said the future drone show could potentially be relocated if another site offers better visibility or fewer technical limitations.