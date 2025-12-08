Three Taco Giro restaurants reopen after ICE operation leads to dozens of arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several Taco Giro restaurants have reopened following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in southern Arizona Friday that led to dozens of arrests and ignited local protests.

Three of the eight Taco Giro locations across southern Arizona have returned to normal operations after ICE executed 16 search warrants at multiple restaurant locations in Tucson, Casa Grande and Sierra Vista on Friday, Dec. 5.

KGUN 9 Graphics Taco Giro locations

I went to Taco Giro on Valencia Monday morning to speak with the owner or manager about what happened Friday. I was told I can interview the manager, but then was told they preferred I go on-camera with a server.

Genesis Mora, a server at the Taco Giro location on Valencia, confirmed which locations have reopened.

KGUN 9 Genesis Mora, a server at Taco Giro on Valencia shares an update on the reopening of three Taco Giro restaurants following an ICE operation on Dec. 5

"So, the locations that are currently reopened are the ones in Casa Grande, Sierra Vista and Valencia," Mora said.

She shares an update on the other five locations.

"They're gonna be opening soon. I don't have a set date, but they'll be opening soon," Mora said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9 Taco Giro Valencia sign

The ICE operation on Friday resulted in the arrests of 46 people across the restaurant chain's locations.

Mora tells me they are just glad to see their tables full again.

"We honestly really appreciate it, seeing all the customers coming in and supporting us like always it means a lot. Again, if you're from the community, and you're coming in to support us, that means so much, and it keeps us pushing forward," Mora said.

Jacqueline Aguilar Inside of Taco Giro on Valencia

