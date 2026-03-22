The call of Naturefest: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum celebrates biodiversity with Spring festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Triple-digit temperatures across Southern Arizona on Saturday did little to deter crowds gathering on Tucson’s west side near Saguaro National Park, where the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum hosted its inaugural NatureFest to mark the first day of spring.

Families and visitors sought a small reprieve from the heat while exploring exhibits, live demonstrations and a newly unveiled attraction focused on desert wildlife and water.

“Today happens to help us celebrate the first day of spring,” said Catherine Bartlett, associate director of education at the museum. “We have a new exhibit opening — Spadefoot Splash — so it really worked out for us to host NatureFest.”

Despite the warm conditions, attendance remained steady throughout the day as guests moved between shaded trails, indoor galleries and hands-on activities. Bartlett said the turnout reflected the museum’s mission to connect visitors with the natural environment.

“This is why we do what we do. We want to see people enjoying the museum but also just loving and appreciating the Sonoran Desert and learning about it,” she said.

NatureFest highlights the region’s biodiversity, including species tied to the Gulf of California, a body of water long recognized for its ecological richness.

“It is a host to a lot of different species,” said Joseph Zelinka, a zoologist at the museum. “Jacques Cousteau famously calls the Gulf of California the world’s aquarium.”

Water — a precious resource in the arid Southwest — also served as inspiration for a new mural by artist Dwayne Manuel, unveiled during the event.

“The picture depicts a monsoon storm, and that’s what’s happening up top,” Manuel said. “And down the center is the water, the rain, and the rain is replenishing the earth.”

Museum officials said NatureFest is expected to become an annual celebration moving forward, offering visitors a chance each spring to explore and better understand the unique ecosystems of the Sonoran Desert.