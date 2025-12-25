On a mission to wrap up Christmas shopping

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 'Twas the night before Christmas, and last-minute shoppers raced to cross the final names off their holiday shopping lists.

Isabel Schwartz was among those still hunting for gifts on Wednesday. When asked how much shopping she had left, Schwartz laughingly said it was "maybe a little bit more than I would like to admit, but a good bulk of it, yeah."

So, where do you head when you still have a lot to get done and not much time? For Schwartz, it was Warm Shape at the MSA Annex, where store owner Linus Schief and her dog Lady were ready to help all of the shoppers.

"I like to be here more than not, anyway,” Schief said. “So it's just fun to be here when it's feeling festive and people are always like, 'thank you so much for being here,' and it's my pleasure. I love it.”

The Jacob siblings were also on a mission at the MSA Annex, shopping at Ortense.

"We're just trying to make our coaches feel special, and we're trying to get some Arizona-themed gifts for them," Ezra Jacob said.

Ortense is experiencing its first holiday season after opening this past spring. Owner Katherine Mendoza planned to stay open for even the latest of shoppers.

"Until the last customer comes in and I fall to the counter, that's it. Then I'm going to go home, and I'm going to make myself a cup of hot joe," Mendoza said.

For Christmas Eve shoppers, the next item on their to-do list will be lots of wrapping.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.