Mercado San Agustín celebrates 15-year anniversary with a community-wide quinceañera

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Mercado San Agustín district is marking 15 years of serving the westside community with a celebration that brought together residents, business owners, and families for an evening of vibrant dancing, food, and culture.

The district was a lifelong dream for directors Kyra and Adam Weinstein, who wanted to see the westside thrive.

"Yeah, I mean this is a neighborhood that had been treated very badly by the city of Tucson for a long time," Adam Weinstein said. "So, when the city put this parcel out to be developed, the neighbors were very adamant about what they wanted,"

The Weinsteins envisioned a block full of the culture that built Tucson and the small businesses that gave the city its identity.

"Every single business in here is a small family company. We raised our kids together in this courtyard because we were starting these companies together," Kyra Weinstein said.

La Estrella is one of the businesses that has been part of the district since the very beginning. Its owners — Isabel Montano, Sandra Franco, and Marta Franco — watched their business grow alongside the community.

"You know, at the beginning, people didn't even know we were here. So it was painful, but then we started seeing more and more growth," Montano said. Now, moving forward, we're very excited,"

The owners say it was the businesses that brought the community into the Mercado.

"I think it's such a special place for Tucson, and now it's a destination. There's very rich culture here," Montano said.

The entire community came out to honor that culture during the 15th anniversary celebration. Westside neighbors say the district has become something special.

"This spot has really blown up...it's really cool seeing everyone out there like this," Ray, a westside neighbor, said.

Fellow westside neighbors Casey and Kendall reflected on what the district means to the community.

"I grew up here on the westside where there wasn't a lot to do...so it's awesome seeing a place that captures my culture and brings people out," Casey said.

The Mercado San Agustín has grown into more than a collection of boutiques and restaurants — it has become a destination where all of Tucson can come together and celebrate the community.