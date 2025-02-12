Land is the biggest obstacle between Oro Valley and development of a 'downtown'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the town of Marana moving forward with plans for a 20-acre downtown district, discussions about Oro Valley’s own town center are resurfacing. While the idea isn’t new, one major challenge continues to stand in the way—available land.

Limited Space for a Downtown:

Unlike Marana, which has open land for development, Oro Valley is mostly built out, making a proper downtown difficult to achieve.

“I think the bottom line is because of where we’re at today, we only have about 12 percent of the land base of Oro Valley that’s not developed,” Mayor Joe Winfield said.

Why Downtowns Matter:

According to the International Downtown Association, downtowns typically make up just 2% of a city’s land area but have a significant impact. On average, they:



Host 35% of hotel rooms

Account for 9% of retail and restaurant sales

Provide 24% of citywide jobs

Despite the space limitations, some town officials believe Oro Valley could still create its own version of a community hub.

“With careful planning and consideration, those values can be maintained while creating a central gathering area,” said Bayer Vella, the town’s planning manager.

Does Oro Valley Already Have a Community Hub?

Winfield pointed to existing locations that serve as gathering places, such as James D. Kriegh Park and the Oro Valley Community Center. While not a traditional downtown, these spaces bring residents together for events and activities.

Meanwhile, the idea of a town center is still being explored in the 2026 General Plan, where town leaders continue to assess ways to balance growth with Oro Valley’s existing character.

What Residents Are Saying:

Following Marana’s downtown announcement, some Oro Valley residents shared their thoughts on social media.

“Would like to see this in OV,” one resident wrote on Facebook.

Another commented, “I always ask why OV [doesn’t] have anything like a little cute downtown.”