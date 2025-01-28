Marana moves forward with developing a 20-acre Downtown district

The Town of Marana is moving forward with developing a Downtown Marana district on 20 acres, right across from the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

"People can expect a one-of-a-kind destination," Town Manager Terry Rozema said on the town's podcast, "Real Talk with the Town of Marana." "A gathering place for our community that is really going to be second-to-none in the state of Arizona."

Rozema said on the podcast that the downtown development will be on the town's land, but the town is not building it.

They are instead partnering with Scott Stiteler, who is best known for his work developing Downtown Tucson.

Rozema said the town is working on a lease agreement now. There will be a design period of 12-18 months, before work will begin on the first two buildings: a "nice restaurant and a brewery," according to Rozema.

The new downtown district will have parking lots surrounding it, but the district itself will be car-free.

Town of Marana website

Early renderings also include a dance barn, event grove, hotel, bike loop and rodeo arena.

The district's design is inspired by Mule Alley, described on the Mule Alley website as a "curated collection of restaurants, eateries, entertainment venues, shops, heritage brands, and creative workplaces," in Fort Worth, Texas.

"It is going to be brick buildings, brick sidewalks, brick roadway," Rozema said.

Rozema said on the pod that Stiteler also owns 40 acres just north of the new district, zoned for mixed-use, which he will be developing separately.

"We are just continuing to look for ways to feed this synergy that will make this a vibrant place, where there is just always people there," Rozema said. "Whether they are coming from the (Marana Aquatic & Recreation Center) or Ora Mae Harn Park, tournaments and things of that nature."