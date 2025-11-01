City of Tucson supports community with Rental Assistance Programs during government shutdown

With the government shutdown still in effect as of Oct. 31st, 2025, a full pay period without a paycheck now passed, and rent due on the first of the month for many, a lot of furloughed workers may be wondering how they’re going to keep a roof over their heads.

That’s where rental assistance programs with the City of Tucson come in.

Natalie Baca’s home is one of more than 5,000 households relying on the city's housing choice voucher program.

"I was on the streets before this opportunity, and they were able to get me an apartment," Baca said. "It has changed my life drastically, obviously, like I’m able to actually go look for a job. I can’t even explain how much it’s helped me, having a roof over my head."

With 350 people receiving rental assistance every night, according to City Community Development Administrator Andrew Paredes, there are multiple programs to help struggling Tucsonans.

"We have three programs currently that address housing instability through eviction prevention, utility assistance, and housing navigation," Paredes said. "These are helping families who are dealing with potentially upcoming evictions or getting behind on rent."

Paying for food and rent has proven difficult for some citizens.

This struggle has proven even more difficult for some federal workers, who have gone without pay since the government shutdown started on Oct. 1st.

However, a $150 thousand emergency housing assistance fund approved by Tucson City Council and Mayor Regina Romero, along with the other resources like the Housing First program, gives support.

"Through the city’s people, communities, housing, and investment, or p-chip initiative, we have funded various grants throughout the city to nonprofit organizations and other local governments to help fund programs like that," Paredes said.

For federal workers impacted-- help ranges from rent and mortgage support, eviction support, food assistance and more.

Here are some resources and organizations for anyone who is in need of immediate assistance with rent.

Interfaith Community Services

Interfaith Community Services offers emergency financial assistance, including Rent & Mortgage in the loss of a job. They also offer food assistance and nutrition programs.

You can find the Interfaith website here.

Pima County Emergency Eviction Legal Services

Pima County offers free legal counsel by connecting tenants with other county and community resources, like rent assistance, help finding a job, and more.

You can contact Pima County by calling 520-724-3357 (520-724-EELS)

Community Foodbank:

Offers the Meals on Wheels Program which delivers essential food and supplies to homebound individuals.

You can reach the community food bank here.

Pima Council on Aging:

The Pima Council on Aging offers both food assistance and housing navigation & eviction prevention

You can reach their helpline number at (520) 790-7262.

PCOA helps individuals who are 60 years old and older.

"I would advise people to get in front of it and deal with it early," Paredes says. "Both tenants and landlords have certain rights under Arizona state law, so I would encourage people to contact housing navigation agencies or housing counseling agencies to try and get in front of the problem before it becomes overwhelming."

Anyone who wishes to access the City of Tucson's rental assistance program can reach them at the phone number 3-1-1 or access them on their website.

