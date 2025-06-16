Residents near proposed copper mine raise health and safety concerns at community meeting

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A legal battle over the controversial Copper World Mine has reignited concern among residents of Sycamore Canyon, a neighborhood perched just below the Santa Rita Mountains.

The mine, operated by Canadian company Hudbay Minerals, could soon expand operations near this fast-growing residential area, raising environmental and public health questions for families and retirees alike.

Last month, a Phoenix court denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Hudbay’s plan to transport mining waste, known as tailings, across protected Arizona State Trust Land.

The case, brought by advocacy group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas and the Farmers Investment Company, claims the company’s proposed right-of-way violates land use protections.

At the same time, local residents like Christi Moody are speaking up. Moody, a member of the Corona de Tucson Preservation Alliance , addressed her neighbors at the Sycamore Canyon Homeowners Association (HOA) meeting in March, urging greater awareness of the mine’s potential impacts.

“I could have lived in Tucson but I didn’t,” said Moody. “I moved out here for air quality, for the peace and quiet.”

Now, she says the community faces risks many were unaware of, particularly families with children and older residents with respiratory issues.

“Many of the community families didn’t know. We have children here who already have asthma, and retirees with respiratory illnesses. I’m one of them,” Moody said. “I’m not really looking forward to a copper mine understanding what comes with the excavation of ore.”

Moody is especially concerned about the proximity of Copper Ridge Elementary School to the proposed mine site. With children spending more time outdoors—and breathing more rapidly than adults—she worries they’ll be among the most vulnerable.

“Are we going to sound an alarm so they have to go in from recess because they’re going to be blasting at the time?” she asked.

Adding to residents’ anxiety are the area’s notorious wind patterns—commonly referred to as the “Vail gale.”

“Here in Sycamore Canyon, we have what we fondly call gale winds, or the Vail gale winds,” Moody said. “They happen, and when it does, it’s anybody’s guess what’s going to get blown around.”

The HOA itself remains neutral on the mine. In a statement, Sunbelt Holdings Vice President Greg Mohl clarified: "Our HOA has members who advocate strongly on both sides of this issue, but the HOA does not take a position or comment on the subject of the Copper World Mine."

Despite that, Moody says she won’t stop advocating for transparency and accountability.

“If it happens, it happens, but I’m going to hold them accountable,” she said. “Either way, I’m not going to give up.”

In January, a coalition filed an appeal over the state’s approval of a Class 2 permit for Copper World. The group argues that the mine should have been given a Class 1 permit, which requires a higher level of scrutiny and enforcement from the state.

The Copper World case remains pending in court, and its outcome could significantly influence how Hudbay proceeds with mine development and waste transport.