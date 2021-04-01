Mining company makes copper discovery south of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Canadian-based mining company says it has found significant copper deposits on the western part of the Santa Rita Mountains, potentially warranting open pit mining near residents south of Tucson.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. said Wednesday that drilling at its Copper World deposits found higher copper grades closer to the surface than were found at its adjacent Rosemont Mine east of the mountain range.

But some residents in the area have expressed concerns about the potential new project, the visibility of mining operations and already declining groundwater supplies. Hudbay must now conduct additional drilling and completion of a feasibility study before it can file mining proposals.

