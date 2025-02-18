Environmental groups challenge Copper World mine's air permit

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Environmental groups are raising concerns over the air quality permit granted to the Copper World mine in Sahuarita, arguing that toxic emissions from the mine pose a threat to surrounding communities.

Last month, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) approved a Class 2 air quality permit for the copper mine, operated by Hudbay Minerals. However, a coalition of environmental and community groups has appealed the decision, arguing that the mine should instead be classified under a more stringent Class 1 permit.

“A Class 1 permit would give citizens the ability to call on the EPA to check out what’s going on if particulate pollution gets too high,” said Rob Peters, Executive Director of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas. “With a Class 2 permit, it’s pretty hard to get the EPA to come down and look.”

The coalition includes Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Tohono O’odham Nation, and Farmers Investment Co. They argue that ADEQ miscounted emissions from tailing piles—refined material left behind after copper is extracted from crushed rock.

These tailing piles, they claim, contain harmful particulate matter that can be carried by the wind into nearby residential areas, including Corona de Tucson and Sahuarita.

“These are dangerous chemicals that are in these tailing piles,” Peters said. “The wind blows them off, and if ADEQ counted them, the mine would exceed the pollution threshold that mandates a Class 1 permit.”

The coalition’s argument centers around the concept of fugitive versus non-fugitive sources of pollution.

“Fugitive emissions are emissions that cannot be reasonably controlled or contained by the mine,” Peters said. He provides an example of trucks kicking up dust while driving down a road as a fugitive emission. “Because you can’t really go down the road with a giant vacuum and collect all the dust.”

However, Peters says the tailing piles were also considered fugitive emissions by ADEQ, which he believes is erroneous.

“They misclassified these emissions, this dropped the total amount of countable particulate emissions below the amount that would trigger a Class 1 permit,” he said. “We’re saying that ADEQ needs to go back and do this right. They need to count what needs to be counted as non-fugitive.”

Local residents have also voiced concerns. Chris Naylor, who lives near Corona de Tucson, worries about the health impact on those with respiratory conditions. He worries about the amount of dust already being kicked around and expects that more trucks will travel in and out of the mine once it's operational.

“There should be oversight. They shouldn’t be policing themselves,” Naylor said. “Once you give them the keys to the city, they’re going to do whatever they want unless they’re policed by federal or state.”

Naylor referenced an incident in August when another mining company, Cimbar, flooded a wash near his home. He says ADEQ came out for the incident and traced the water eight miles down the road to Cimbar’s mine in Sahuarita.

Save the Scenic Santa Ritas paid for an analysis of the water in the wash, finding that it contained calcium carbonate and other trace contaminants. Nearly six months later, the wash is hardened into a concrete-like texture.

Naylor says ADEQ sent a letter to Cimbar requesting cleanup but the company never responded.

He fears similar mismanagement when Copper World Mine becomes fully operational. “This is just a precursor of what can happen,” he said. “This is a much bigger operation. We’re just a little blip on the road and we’re less than three miles downstream.”

In response to the appeal, Hudbay Minerals defended its permit approval, stating:

“Hudbay is currently reviewing the appeal and we intend to intervene in the case. We are confident that the thorough review conducted by ADEQ and its decision to issue Copper World its Air Permit, will be upheld by the court.

Hudbay remains committed to advancing the Copper World project in a responsible and transparent manner. The project will deliver significant benefits to southern Arizona, including economic growth, job creation, and a reliable supply of domestically mined copper, which is critical to supporting America’s infrastructure and energy security.”