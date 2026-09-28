TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Villas Market, with locations in Nogales and on Tucson's south side, has built more than a grocery business over nearly 60 years— it has become a cornerstone of the Hispanic community it serves.

Villas Market brings community, culture and family heritage to Tucson's south side, Nogales

The market off Valencia and Campbell is run by Oscar Villa, who stocks shelves and works to preserve his family's heritage while navigating the challenges of rising prices.

"We're really focused on the Hispanic community that we live in," Villa said.

"We take pride being the local market and people's go-to store," Villa said.

Marc Monroy

Oscar's grandfather first opened a store in Nogales, and the family expanded to a second location off Campbell six years ago.Through decades of operation, the Villa family has weathered significant price fluctuations — particularly on beef.

"When I first started we can run a truck ad at $1.99 now maybe we can get a $5.99," Villa said.

Despite those pressures, the market continues to invest in the surrounding community. Villas Market sponsors the Sunnyside student athlete of the month program, displaying banners in the store to recognize and encourage young athletes.

Marc Monroy

"We do Sunnyside student athlete of the month you can see hanging up we've got banners. You know, we try to promote the kids, encourage the kids," Villa said.

Sunnyside High School is located nearby.

"We're really out there, we're doing fundraisers, we try to help there little league, we try to help you know whoever we can help we try to help," Villa said.

Marc Monroy

A Spanish-language version of this story is also available.

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