Veterans return to Southside school to continue makeover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Veterans organizations returned to Ocotillo Learning Center (OLC) on the Southside for phase two of a major service project aimed at transforming the school's outdoor learning spaces.

The volunteer effort, led by veteran groups including The Mission Continues, RTX and the Travis Manion Foundation, focused on expanding the school's sensory garden and adding outdoor seating areas for students.

About a month ago, the same veteran volunteers completed phase one of the project, which involved rebuilding the school's sensory garden.

The courtyard area, which was previously underused, is now being transformed into a fully-functioning outdoor learning zone.

"After phase one, I was left with a really strong sense of accomplishment, having seen the impacts that we had," said Mike Montiel, Phoenix platoon leader for The Mission Continues.

Phase two brought even more veteran volunteers to the school, where 50% of students have developmental challenges to their learning.

"We're adding some outdoor seating. We're increasing the sensory garden area, where it's an area that the children can come out and play and interact in a sort of unrestricted environment where they can just go out, have fun and be kids," Montiel said.

The outdoor learning resources are particularly important for students with special needs, according to Caitlyn Barron, who works in corporate social responsibility at RTX.

"So, having resources like this is like vital to their education. For myself personally, being able to give back to our communities is so meaningful, especially being able to see us be able to give back," Barron said.

I'm told by Montiel that this project has brought in more support from the veteran community as word spreads about the positive changes at OLC.

"I think the way these things work is once other people see that good work, once other people see that impact, they're so much more inspired and motivated to show up," Montiel said.

Working alongside other veteran-led organizations makes the volunteer work more meaningful, according to Montiel, who says veterans never lose that sense of wanting to help.

"When you come home, that selflessness doesn't go away. It needs somewhere to go. And projects like this are exactly the place that veterans can bring that sense of selfless service," Montiel said.

The veteran volunteers plan to expand their efforts to help other schools across Tucson.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.