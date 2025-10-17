Southside school gets outdoor classroom makeover from veteran volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This morning, veterans organizations joined forces with community volunteers for a Day of Service to strengthen the Southside community and its young students at Octotillo Learning Center (OLC), one garden bed at a time.

The Mission Continues, Travis Manion Foundation and RTX veterans spent the day creating garden beds, rehabilitating campus spaces and building interactive learning tools at OLC.

At OLC, 50% of the student body has an Individualized Education Program (IEP), meaning they have developmental challenges to their learning.

"Us coming out here as a veterans organization, bringing other members of the community to build gardens, to rehab their campus, to build them toys and other interactive learning tools is like what's at the heart of our mission of service," Mike Montiel said.

Montiel, who serves as Phoenix Platoon Leader for The Mission Continues, says this day was more than just a cleanup—it was a community coming together.

The work stretched from classrooms to outdoor spaces, including a major expansion of the school's sensory garden.

Principal Norma Flores says it will all benefit their young learners, who range from just six weeks to five-years-old.

"We want the kids to be able to learn about gardening, get their hands dirty, get dirty in the soil, and be able to really have an area where they're able to engage in that outdoor learning and learn," Flores said.

The veterans and volunteers I talked with emphasized that this day is about creating more spaces and opportunities for kids to learn.

"I just think it's super important for the kids, right, to not just have their inside school classrooms, but when they go outside, have that safe and exciting, clean, nice, beautiful place to play, right, and release their energy, but also learn at the same time," said Joe Greco, Manager of the West Region for the Travis Manion Foundation.

Flores says this Day of Service was funded through a grant from Tucson Values Teachers, giving her school the chance to bring their outdoor classroom to life.

