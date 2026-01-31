Veterans rally at Tucson VA

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Veterans and advocates gathered outside the Tucson VA hospital Friday morning to show support for the VA hospital system and express concerns about changes in veteran healthcare delivery.

"This gathering is gathering every Friday morning from 7 to 8:15 a.m. It is designed to show our support for the VA hospital system," said Cara Bissell, president of Veterans for Peace Tucson Chapter 13.

The group expressed concerns about the VA Mission Act, which was created to expand healthcare options for veterans by allowing them to receive care from non-VA providers.

"It was supposed to be out of convenience for people living farther away from the VA centers," Bissell said.

However, Bissell believes the use of non-VA providers can reduce services within the VA system.

"That's just appalling," Bissell said.

Some protesters also held signs connected to nationwide ICE-out protests being held Jan. 30. While the Tucson demonstration focused on veterans and VA workers, participants expressed support for the family of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse at a Minneapolis VA hospital who was fatally shot by immigration officers on January 24.

"He was a nurse. He shouldn't have been murdered," Bissell said.

Veterans plan to participate in a nationwide vigil for Pretti on Sunday, February 2, in front of the VA hospital, located at 3601 S. 6th Ave.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.