AVOID THE AREA: Tucson Police looking for 'violent' suspect in Midtown

Megan Meier
Tucson Police are asking that residents in the area of East 22nd Street and South Country Club Road stay inside and lock their doors.

TPD officers are looking for a male suspect in the area, armed with a handgun, who was involved in several violent crimes, according to a TPD post on Twitter.

The post said the man has attempted to break into multiple homes and is considered dangerous.

The search is focused within the boundaries of East 22nd Street, South Country Club, East Silverlake Road and South Jones Boulevard.

Everyone else is asked to avoid the area.

