Tucson’s 22nd Street Bridge set for demolition in a few months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson will soon demolish and reconstruct the 22nd Street bridge on the Southside, with plans that have evolved significantly based on public feedback over the past few years.

For decades, Jesse Lugo has advocated to politicians for improvements to the bridge, even as far back as 2004 to the late former Senator John McCain.

“Between 4 and 5, it’s bumper to bumper,” Lugo commented.

The longtime Tucsonan is looking forward to the new design, which will include three lanes in each direction.

"The three lanes is going to improve traffic flow, and actually for commuters, I'm sure that they will see the benefits," Lugo said.

The new bridge will also support heavy trucks because it won’t have any weight restrictions, which it currently does have.

"With semis and heavy vehicles, the bridge used to flex," Lugo said.

The original design included a pathway for bicyclists and pedestrians in the middle of the bridge. However, after public feedback, the city modified plans to include 8-foot pathways on each side instead.

"Plenty of room for pedestrians and bicyclists actually to walk safely," Lugo said.

Lugo, who often bikes on the current bridge, said the existing sidewalks are inadequate for cyclists.

"When you're on the sidewalks you actually don't want to bike on the bicycle. You want to get off the bicycle and walk it," Lugo said.

Lugo was among many Tucsonans who attended Wednesday's open house about the project. Erica Frazelle, the City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility’s Transportation Administrator, said public feedback caused project delays but resulted in significant improvements.

"Public feedback was so important to this project because the project as you see today that will go to construction is nothing like you saw three years ago," Frazelle said.

The original design, she said, had ramps removed to access Aviation Parkway, but that has since changed.

“It also has those access points to Aviation, as well as improvements to the Aviation bike Boulevard.”

The project is funded through the Regional Transportation Authority's tax approved by voters in 2006 and a $25 million federal grant.

Construction will last up to three years, according to Frazelle. The bridge will remain open through February, but demolition begins March 3. During construction, drivers will not be able to pass through that area. Alternate routes will go around the bridge.

"Everybody is elated and happy about it," Lugo said about the future of the bridge.

