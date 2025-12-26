Long-awaited 22nd Street Bridge project set to begin construction early next year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bridge project that has been in the works for nearly two decades is moving forward in Tucson soon.

Construction on the 22nd Street Bridge is set to begin early next year, once final contract negotiations are complete, according to Erica Frazelle, strategic communications administrator for the city's Department of Transportation and Mobility.

"The bridge is over 50 years old and it is currently weight restricted," Frazelle said.

She says the weight restrictions have made it challenging for buses and ambulances to cross safely.

"At the end of this project, we are going to have a new bridge without those restrictions in place," Frazelle said.

She adds that safety is always top of mind for DTM. The new bridge will include wider, protected areas for non-drivers.

"To have a safe, wide space on either side of the roadway for bicycles and pedestrians to separate them from the actual roadway is very important as well," Frazelle said.

The project also reflects community input. In 2022, she says the city presented an initial design that received negative feedback, so DTM went back to the drawing board.

"It really helped this project overall because it completely changed the design and now what we're hearing is this is a design that everybody is happy with," Frazelle said.

She says funding for the project includes a $25 million federal RAISE grant, along with local transportation funds.

When construction begins, the bridge will be fully closed down as crews demolish and rebuild the structure over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

"We know it is going to be a change for the traveling public, but all our major roadways surrounding 22nd Street will be open to use as well," Frazelle said.

A detour map is here:

Department of Transportation & Mobility Detour map

DTM invites you to learn more about this project at their public open house on Jan. 14th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Randolph Recreation Gym, 200 S. Alvernon Wy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.