Teen driver to be tried as adult in toddler’s crash death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two drivers played a role in the high-speed crash that killed a three-year-old girl. Now we know the 16-year-old driver also charged in the case will be charged as an adult.

The crash that killed a little girl named Anna is a collision of young lives. Anna was three years old. The drivers charged with murder in her death are aged 22 and 16. Anna’s family is mourning her death, celebrating a new life, and working to save others from the heartache they know.

This is the result of the impact when a car going more than 80 miles per hour hit another car at Valencia and Country Club. The car tore in half. A three-year-old toddler named Anna died from the impact.

As Anna’s family mourns her death, they can celebrate a new life. Her mother, in the wrecked car and pregnant with another child, was rushed to Banner UMC, where she delivered that child early.

Anna’s father, Emmanuel Garcia, says of the newborn Ellianna, "…she is strong, healthy, and beautiful just like her sisters.”

Emmanuel Garcia Statement from Emmanuel Garcia, Father of 3 year old Anna

Tucson Police have not flatly described this case as street racing but surveillance video caught two cars, side by side driving fast down Valencia.

The computer in the car that hit Anna’s recorded the speed right before contact.

Police say it shows the driver was going 85 miles per hour one second before impact.

The car accelerated to 87 a half second before and was still going 83 at impact.--- All on a street posted at 45.

Police say 22 year old Christian Isiah Randall was the driver who hit the car with the mother and child inside.

He told police he was not street racing but was driving fast because he was late for a pre-employment drug test. He conceded he had smoked marijuana the night before but felt he was not impaired at the time of the wreck.

Police circulated pictures of the car that rushed away from the incident. Tips from the public led police to find the car tucked away in a garage. There they arrested a 16 year old male who they say was driving. KGUN9 is not naming him because he is a minor. Like Christian Isiah Randall, he is charged with second degree murder, endangerment and aggravated assault.

Anna’s father Emmanuel is thanking the community for the prayers, love and support since Anna died and calling for change so her death was not in vain. The family is working to build support for what it calls Anna’s Law. It would make street racing a felony if racing leaves someone injured or dead. Prison time would be mandatory.

He says” “Please support the petition so we can all prevent future families from the devastation of losing a precious life taken too soon.”