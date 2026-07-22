Sunnyside Unified School District kicks off new school year with Opening Day celebration for staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The countdown to the first day of school for Sunnyside Unified School District is officially on.

More than 2,000 teachers, administrators and staff gathered for the district's annual Opening Day celebration, a pep assembly-style tradition that helps set the tone for the year ahead.

This year's theme centered on believing in students and helping them recognize their own potential—a message many educators say is exactly why they chose this profession.

The event featured a panel discussion with three senior students from different SUSD schools, joined by Superintendent Jose Gastelum. Everyone in attendance enjoyed a lively staff performance and celebrated many employee recognitions.

Staff also showcased their spirit during a friendly competition called “Spirit Stick,” which is an Opening Day tradition.

Mojgan Goharriz, an AVID teacher at Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School, says Opening Day is a powerful reminder of her purpose in the classroom.

"They're so capable, they're so great, and they have so much potential. And I just want to be a guide and a support to them to show them how capable they are and how great they can be," Goharriz said.

Goharriz says she's excited to start the new school year.

"We are there to open the gate for them and to support them along the way. And so, they need people that believe in them in order for them to believe in themselves," she said.

That same sense of purpose keeps Ryan Walker, an English Language Arts teacher at Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School, coming back year after year.

"I got into teaching because I just had amazing teachers that inspired me, and I want to continue that with the community. There's something about my students, and it's my home away from home," said Walker.

Walker says every August brings a new opportunity to connect with students.

"I've been teaching for 12 years now. It's hard to believe it's gone by that quick. But truthfully, what keeps me coming back is I love Sunnyside School District. I love the message that they present and how we just inspire all students to be able to succeed any way they can," said Walker.

The first day of school for Sunnyside Unified School District is Wednesday, July 29.

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