Students on the Southside get back-to-school ready at Ward 5 event

Madison Thomas/KGUN
Back-to-school event hosted on Saturday.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday morning on the Southside, City of Tucson’s Ward 5 hosted a free back-to-school backpack giveaway.

The annual event took place at El Pueblo Activity Center. Several hundred kindergarten through high school students received free school supplies.

“I think we get to put the policy stuff aside, and knowing that you’re able to interact with a household through something like this is beautiful,” Ward 5 Council Member Rocque Perez said.

Departments within the City of Tucson, along with local nonprofits and businesses, helped make the event possible.

“I think Ward 5 is historically disinvested and as a result, our communities might not have the means to support their families when it comes to them going to school,” Perez said

