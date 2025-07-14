LIST: Free back-to-school events in Tucson neighborhoods

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Tucson students prepare for the school year to begin, local organizations are working on back-to-school events to give out free supplies.

There are also several donation drives for anyone looking to give back.

UPCOMING FREE GIVEAWAYS

DOWNTOWN:

Lerner & Rowe Backpack Giveaway



WHERE: Tucson Convention Center

WHEN: July 30, 4 p.m. until supplies last

WHAT: 1,000 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies

Back-to-School Kidz Expo



WHERE: Tucson Convention Center

WHEN: July 24, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

WHAT: Free backpacks, school supplies, raffles, community resources, and free Spanish textbooks

Chicanos Por La Causa Community Schools Back-to-School Bash



WHERE: Cobra Arcade 63 E. Congress St.

WHEN: Aug. 2, 4-8 p.m.

WHAT: School supplies, free haircuts, clothing, community resources, food, arcade games

NORTHSIDE:

Donna Liggins Back-to-School Bash



WHERE: Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.

WHEN: July 26, 1-3 p.m.

WHAT: 200 free backpacks and school supplies (while supplies last)

EASTSIDE:

Back-to-School Event Hosted by Ward 2 and Udall Recreation Center



WHERE: Ward 2 Council Office, 7280 E. Broadway Blvd.

WHEN: Sat. July 19, 9-11 a.m.

WHAT: Free school supply giveaways, Pima County Mobile Clinic offering free physical exams, & other health-related resources

SOUTHSIDE:

Tucson Police Back-to-School Bash



WHERE: Freedom Park, 5000 E. 29th St.

WHEN: Sat. July 26, 9 a.m.-1p.m.

WHAT: Resource fair, water games with TPD officers, food trucks, and other activities for kids

Ward 5 Backpack Event



WHERE: El Pueblo Activity Center 101 W. Irvington Rd.

WHEN: Sat. July 19, 8-10 a.m.

WHAT: Free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last (child must be 5 years old and present)

OPPORTUNITIES TO GIVE BACK

For anyone looking to donate, there are a few back-to-school drives scheduled in the coming weeks.

Operation Backpack



WHERE: Drop-off at TPD Stations, Boys & Girls Club Tucson locations, & NOVA Home Loans locations

WHEN: Last day to donate is July 18

WHAT: Looking for backpacks, notebooks, pencils, erasers, notebook paper, folders, markers, colored pencils, pens, crayons, glue sticks, & pencil sharpeners

SunTran & Salvation Army Stuff the Bus

