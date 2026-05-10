Southside community holds vigil to support neighbors in ICE custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Community members gathered Saturday morning on Sixth Avenue and Benson on Tucson's Southside for a vigil to remember people taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Members of the Good Neighbor Interfaith Coalition led the community in prayer, sharing healing words as people grieved over the taking of their neighbors. The vigil included prayer, faith, and song.

Steven Davis witnessed community members taken by ICE in January and said the experience has haunted him.

"It was really devastating for me, being back here again at the scene today brought up all of those feelings again of grief," Davis said.

Seeing his neighbors taken away inspired Davis to speak at the vigil.

"It doesn't matter really what your attitude towards immigration and borders is. We want people to be treated with justice, with due process, and with respect." Davis said.

People came out with signs critical of ICE's actions.

Interfaith Coalition Coordinator Paula Miller says this vigil is the neighborhood's way of resisting ICE.

"It takes many voices and many gifts to resist as a community," Miller said.

Miller also described ongoing support efforts for those affected.

"We are out there providing mutual aid to families that are impacted by separation, by being afraid to leave their homes."

Flowers were pinned next to the names of people taken by ICE to let them know the community is thinking of them while they are in custody.

"We want to send a message to our immigrant neighbors and members of the Tucson community that we are with you. We will not forget you."

KGUN 9 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and is awaiting a response.