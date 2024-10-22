South Tucson Mayor stands against measure to fund fire department

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of South Tucson has struggled in balancing its budget to fund fire protection services. Money for new equipment and other necessary upgrades has been highlighted in city council meetings over the past year.

Now, Proposition 409 is on the ballot, giving residents the power to decide if they want to pay a secondary tax to help.

South Tucson City Manager Veronica Moreno provided KGUN 9 with an informational pamphlet describing issues on the ballot. She said it was sent out to voters over a month ago. A sample of the official ballot below describes what the secondary tax would fund and how.

Back in May, the council unanimously voted to add the proposition to the ballot. It was recommended by a special bond committee, which was formed earlier in the year to find a solution for funding the fire department. One committee member was chosen by each council member.

Now, Councilwoman Roxanna Valenzuela is leading efforts to ask voters to mark 'yes' on their November ballots.

"Our first responders deserve to have the tools they need," said Valenzuela.

Meanwhile, South Tucson Mayor Paul Diaz is advocating for a 'no' vote.

"People, you need to be aware of what's going on in the City of South Tucson," said Diaz.

The division among councilmembers stems from how the City of South Tucson would use the money for fire protection services.

"$6,120,000 dollars, and that is not all for the Fire Department," said Diaz, referring to the purpose of the bond stated on the ballot.

The sample ballot says the purpose of the bond would be, in part, to:



"Provide funding for fire protection and emergency medical services projects..."

"Free up general revenues to be used to pay for fire protection and emergency medical services by paying off the 2019 financing which refinanced the costs of various City obligations..."

Finance Director Lourdes Aguirre explained the second point allowed the city use of the bonds to pay off existing debt.

"But by doing that, it gives the city that savings that the city can then repurpose into fire services," Aguirre told KGUN 9.

Still, the mayor questioned why taxpayers will have to pay an average of $10 a month if "the money is already there," referring to about $600,000 in contingency that's been set aside in the budget.

Councilmember Roxanna Valenzuela said this money would be used for a rainy day, such as if the proposition doesn't pass.

"That's not a sustainable solution," she added.

As rumors about South Tucson losing its fire department circulate in the community, Valenzuela said she would advocate against outsourcing fire services to the City of Tucson.

"Our goal has always been to keep our fire department," Valenzuela said. "There is no plan to get rid of our fire department. That is a misperception that's been put out there by certain community members. Our goal is to enhance the services."

KGUN 9 will continue following this in the upcoming election.