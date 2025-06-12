South Tucson Detectives successfully close homicide case related to fatal shooting last summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In South Tucson, detectives have successfully closed the case on a homicide investigation related to a shooting last summer.

Earlier this week, 30-year-old Jose Chavez was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Commander Raul Navarro told KGUN 9 that the conviction is just one example of how more resources are helping the department crack down on crime.

On July 6 of last year, South Tucson police arrested 30-year-old Jose Chavez, who shot and killed 21-year-old Trevor Fradsham. Surveillance obtained by the South Tucson Police Department showed both of their vehicles passing cameras, with the sound of loud gunshots following.

“Because we're such a small department, as soon as my officers came across the victim, they knew who he was," Navarro explained. "And one of my other officers had been on the incident the day before, and said, 'Oh, he just had an incident with Chavez the day before.'”

“The courts were able, really, to make sure this conviction stuck, because we were able to retrace Chavez's steps from the moment he left his area that he lives in. Because we were able to backtrack and follow him basically throughout the city up until the point of the shooting."

In some cases, other jurisdictions will help South Tucson with investigations. This case is just one example of how his detectives were able to independently solve it, according to Navarro. He credited their chief, Danny Denogean.

“He has really wanted to make sure that we have a strong detective unit,” said Navarro.

Not only do they have more experienced detectives, Navarro told KGUN 9 this is also the first time the police department has been fully staffed in the past few years.

“What I want the community to know is we hear you. We want to make sure we hold people accountable. What I really encourage people to do is also be diligent. Cameras help out immensely. We had a burglary in April where the homeowner had a camera. It was great footage in the sense that it was in daylight, and because our community so small, our officers knew who that person was, and we were able to catch him within the day that the victim provided that footage for," said Navarro.