Man sentenced in June 2024 fatal shooting case, according to South Tucson Police

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection to a deadly shooting in South Tucson on June 17, 2024. The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Trevor Frodsham, who died at the scene inside his vehicle according to the South Tucson Police Department.

The South Tucson Police Department announced the sentencing as a "successful resolution" of the 2024 homicide that occurred near 6th Avenue and the I-10. South Tucson officers led a search for the suspect for nearly two weeks after the shooting, finding 30-year-old Jose K. Chavez and booking him into Pima County Jail.

"This outcome is a testament to the unwavering commitment and professionalism of our detectives, officers, and support staff. Their tireless efforts ensured this case was brought to justice."

South Tucson Police Department

