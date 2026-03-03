Road work ahead: Construction for 22nd Street Bridge Project starts Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A major traffic change takes effect Tuesday as construction begins on the 22nd Street bridge in Tucson.

The stretch of 22nd Street between Tucson Boulevard and Cherrybell Stravenue will close starting Tuesday morning. The project, which the Department of Transportation and Mobility says is Tucson's largest construction project to date, is expected to take three years to complete.

The existing bridge was built in 1966. The new bridge will expand the crossing from four lanes to six and will add eight-foot-wide pedestrian and bike lanes.

Drivers will be detoured around the closure using Broadway to the north and 36th Street to the south, with connections through Park Avenue, Kino Parkway, Country Club, and Alvernon.

Department of Transportation & Mobility Detour map

Earl Grissette, owner of Automated Presort Services & Digital Print, said the added construction will leave another area in Tucson congested until the project is finished.

"We have construction on Irvington, Grant, Speedway, Park. So, getting around is getting a little bit more difficult."

Grissette said the impact is already being felt near the bridge.

"We see the traffic coming and going daily, and over the last few days, it's been really backed up."

Juan Carreon Jr., manager at Nico's Mexican Food, said his family has operated the restaurant near the bridge for 25 years. He expects the closure to affect how customers reach the business.

"I think it's going to slow a lot of the traffic because a lot of people use this to go to the freeway."

Carreon Jr. said he is already adjusting his own route and is preparing for the disruption.

"Since I'm coming from the east, I'm going to have to come through the 36th way, through the post office way."

Some business owners said off-camera that their main concern is customer access once the road closures take effect. Others say the long-term improvements could make a difference.

"We're staying positive. Three years is a long time, but I mean, we've been here 25 years," Carreon Jr. said.

Natalie Grissette, also an owner of Automated Presort Services & Digital Print, said she sees the value in the project despite the lengthy timeline.

"I think that it's great that they're expanding it because it does need it. But, you know, three years… but I think it's amazing. It's going to be so awesome."

The city urges drivers and cyclists to plan ahead and follow the detours.

