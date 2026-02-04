City breaks ground on 22nd Street Bridge revitalization project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson officially broke ground on the revitalization project of the 22nd Street Bridge between Tucson Boulevard and Kino Parkway, marking a major milestone for the city's transportation infrastructure.

The project represents a major upgrade to one of Tucson's most important transportation corridors, improving how people move across the city.

The existing bridge was built in 1966 and has long been limited by weight restrictions, forcing bus drivers and emergency vehicles to detour through surrounding neighborhoods.

The new bridge will expand from two lanes to three lanes in each direction, matching the roadway and improving traffic flow. Eight-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian lanes are also being added on both sides.

This new bridge is also Tucson's single largest construction project to date, according to the Department of Transportation and Mobility.

"We're now at 1.1 million people in this region, at the time it was built, we were at a quarter of a million people. Times have changed and so has the way we've traveled," Jim DeGrood said.

DeGrood is the Department of Transportation & Mobility deputy director.

Construction officially begins at the end of the month, with a full closure of 22nd Street Bridge on March 3.

The project is expected to take three years.

Here is detour map for your commute planning:

Department of Transportation & Mobility Detour map

An alternative bike route:

City of Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility 22nd Street Bridge Project alternative bike route

