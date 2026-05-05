Paid for by viewers like you: Arizona Public Media celebrates new home on Tucson's Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new $65 million facility for Arizona Public Media is opening its doors, showcasing both cutting-edge technology and a funding model rooted entirely in community support.

The Paul and Alice Baker Center, the new home of the public media organization that includes PBS and NPR affiliates in Southern Arizona, was built without corporate backing or government funding, relying instead on local donors.

“It truly is our community,” said Ian MacSpadden, chief technology officer for Arizona Public Media. “This building is 100% community funded.”

The fundraising effort was led by Lynne Wood-Dusenberry and her husband, who worked to connect directly with supporters across Tucson.

“We knock on the door, and people know us so they let us in,” Wood-Dusenberry said. “And then we get to tell them the great story about Arizona Public Media.”

The new facility marks a significant upgrade from Arizona Public Media’s previous home in the basement of the University of Arizona’s Modern Languages building. Designed with the future in mind, the Baker Center provides expanded space and advanced tools for television, radio and digital production.

“The AZPM facility was built specifically to enhance what the television, radio and digital teams want to try and do today, as well as well into the future,” MacSpadden said.

While the building’s modern features stand out, leaders say the mission of public broadcasting remains unchanged.

“It’s paid for by the public so it doesn’t represent a particular view,” Wood-Dusenberry said. “It’s very unbiased and it’s very educational.”

Arizona Public Media serves as a hub for educational programming and local storytelling in Southern Arizona, continuing a legacy associated with nationally recognized shows such as “Sesame Street” and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

With its new home, the organization aims to expand its reach while maintaining its commitment to community-driven, educational content.