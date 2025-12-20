Milagro en el Barrio brings toys, Christmas spirit to the Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Christmas traditions are run deep in Tucson, and for thousands of families on the city’s South Side, the Christmas spirit was on full display Saturday morning during one of the region’s largest gift giveaways.

Crowds gathered early at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for the 23rd annual Milagro en el Barrio, an event that has become a staple of the holiday season for many Tucson families. The long-running celebration focuses on providing toys, treats and holiday experiences for children, particularly those from underprivileged households.

Volunteers greeted families with smiles and holiday cheer as children waited to see Santa Claus and receive gifts. Shouts of “Merry Christmas!” echoed through the church grounds from volunteers as bags of toys and candy were handed out.

For parents like Mackenzie Robinson, a mother of three young boys, the event offered a chance to create meaningful holiday memories. “I heard that Santa was gonna be here, and I’ve got three boys three and under and we’re gonna go see Santa,” Robinson said as she waited in line.

Milagro en el Barrio was founded by Steve Nunez, a former KGUN9 reporter and anchor who grew up in Tucson. Nunez said the event’s mission is rooted in providing joy and dignity to families who might otherwise struggle during the holidays.

“It’s our job, not to judge, but it’s our job to give and to fill that void,” Nunez said. “Give the kids toys, give them stalkings, give them Christmas candies.”

One of the most recognizable features of this year’s event was the return of the red Christmas stockings, a tradition that holds personal significance for Nunez and many longtime Tucson residents.

He said the stockings are a reminder of simpler — and sometimes difficult — Christmases growing up on the South Side.

“For many of us growing up in Tucson that red stalking was all we got for Christmas,” Nunez said.

That sense of being left out during the holidays, Nunez said, continues to motivate him to expand the event year after year. With the help of volunteers, donors and community partners, Milagro en el Barrio distributes thousands of toys annually, aiming to ensure no child leaves empty-handed.

“Ever since then I’ve vowed I’d do everything within my power to make sure every child gets a toy for Christmas and doesn’t experience what most or many of us have experienced,” Nunez said.

For Robinson, the event was about more than gifts. It was about moments her children will remember — and photos she can share with them years from now. “This is their childhood, and you take the pictures and that’s gonna remember when you show them later,” she said. “‘Oh we went and saw Santa, oh we did this and we did this,’ holiday fun, that’s what it’s about.”