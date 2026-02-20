Kino Sports Complex selected as FIFA World Cup 2026 team base camp training site for Iran National Team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — FIFA has announced that Kino Sports Complex, the home of FC Tucson, has been selected as the FIFA World Cup 2026 team base camp training site for the Iran National Team (IR Iran).

This designation reflects nearly two decades of professional soccer in Tucson and the long-standing collaboration between FC Tucson, Pima County and Kino Sports Complex to elevate the city’s soccer infrastructure and profile. Over many years, FC Tucson has played a meaningful role in supporting and promoting Kino Sports Complex as a world class facility capable of hosting elite-level professional and international soccer environments.

As the long-standing anchor tenant at Kino Sports North Complex, FC Tucson played a key role in promoting and positioning the venue as a host site. The individual team selections were determined by independent federation and FIFA processes.

Due to the presence of a FIFA World Cup team training at Kino Sports Complex, there will be adjustments to training access, match scheduling, and facility operations. FC Tucson will share updates with fans, partners, and community members as details are finalized.

FC Tucson is grateful to the Tucson community for its continued support and looks forward to welcoming fans to Kino this summer while proudly showcasing Tucson on the world stage as a home for the global game.