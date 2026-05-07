TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Street racing is a crime that could endanger anyone on the road. A family which lost a three year old girl to a high speed driver is calling for tougher laws to discourage racing. We took a look at the laws on the books right now.

”I’m not here today as an expert in law. I'm here as a father who had to bury his child because someone decided that the speed of thrill was more important than a human life.”

Emmanuel Garcia was speaking to the Tucson City Council. He knows the impact street racing can have on innocent lives.

A memorial to his three year old daughter Anna stands near Valencia and Country Club.

Tucson Police say a young man was driving faster than 80 when his car split the family’s car in half. Garcia’s pregnant wife survived. Anna did not.

That driver and another who police say was speeding beside him are facing second degree murder charges.

Tucson Police say they are cracking down on street racing. In a street racing bust about two weeks ago TPD arrested 40 people and impounded seven cars.

In Arizona a first offense for street racing can already take a driver’s license for up to three months, impound a car forr 20 days, and risk up to six months in jail.

A second offense within two years can lead to a losing a license for one year, a minimum of ten days in jail and possibly two years in prison.

A street racing death could lead to a second degree murder charge with a minimum ten years in prison if convicted, but those laws on the books have not made the street racers stop.

Laws more severe than misdemeanors will have to be passed by the Arizona Legislature but Emmanuel Garcia still asked City Councilmembers for their support.

“So I'm asking you, respectfully and urgently, to take stronger action, stronger penalties, real consequences for repeat offenders, measures that make people stop and think before they press on the gas pedal, because right now, too many people aren't thinking at all.”