Helping pets and their people with no-cost PUP Outreach Mobile Clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early this morning, the Scarritt Foundation launched its first-ever PUP Outreach Mobile Clinic, bringing free veterinary services to the Southside. Not only was the event for pets, but also for the people who love them.

Jacqueline Aguilar

PUP stands for Pets of the Unhoused in Pima County.

The event was held at Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, where veterinarians, volunteers and students from the University of Arizona’s College of Veterinary Medicine provided free wellness checks, food and supplies and lifesaving care—on the spot.

“It’s awesome, there’s a lot of people here, a lot of animals. You know, it’s a good cause," said Jose, a community member who received services for his two dogs.

Over 125 people showed up with their pets bright and early for veterinary care. It’s a number that far exceeded expectations for Adrienne Williams, founder of Scarritt Foundation, the non-profit that organized the event.

“It’s finally here, I’m super excited. It really just is so heartwarming to, you know, be able to provide some care and food. We had 346 bags of food. There’s just an abundance of need," said Williams.

Pet owner Jose told me he took his two dogs to get spayed and vaccinated, appreciating the free services as they can cost around several hundred dollars.

“You know, especially with the way things cost nowadays, it’s really nice," Jose said.

Cody's Friends Foundation provided food and supplies. Dr. Julie Funk, Dean of the UA's College of Veterinary Medicine, was in attendance, helping train her students. Other onsite veterinarians were Dr. Mary Klein, Dr. Claire Rosen and Dr. Karter Neal. Food was also provided at Casa Maria Soup Kitchen.

Also on-site was Dr. Kwane Stewart, also known as The Street Vet, sharing how pets are often the lifelines for people who are unhoused. He stresses that spaying and neutering can prevent cancer in pets.

“When you can do a spay neuter on site, right, so talk them into it, it's good for your pet and then actually bring them in and perform the spay neuter right then and there that I mean, that's magic. It will extend their life," said Dr. Stewart.

This isn’t a one-and-done event. Williams says they will host a spay and neuter clinic next month on Sept. 27 at The Salvation Army Hospitality House, located at 1002 N. Main Ave., from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.