'PUP' Outreach event brings free veterinary care to Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman’s lifelong love for animals has turned into life-saving care for pets in need. Next week, the Scarritt Foundation is launching its first-ever 'PUP' Outreach event, bringing free veterinary services to the Southside.

The Scarritt Foundation and volunteers in Tucson are gearing up for the free event on Aug. 22nd for pets and the people who love them, no matter where they live.

Adrienne Williams, founder of the Scarritt Foundation, has rescued animals since she was a kid living in Sedona. Now, she’s bringing that passion to the streets.

“We are preparing for our very first outreach, which is going to be the ‘PUP’ event, which stands for Pets of the Unhoused in Pima County," said Williams.

The event is Friday, Aug. 22nd, at Casa Maria Soup Kitchen on the Southside, starting at 6:30 a.m.

Several pet rescue groups and students from the University of Arizona’s College of Veterinary Medicine will be there.

“We're also partnering with TIVA, which is the Tucson Independent Veterinary Alliance, and they're going to have five different clinics that will be out there helping provide critical care," Williams said.

Williams says food will be available at Casa Maria Soup Kitchen for people in need and adds that more 'PUP' Outreach events will happen soon.

“We're super excited. We're hoping to do this on a monthly basis and really be able to do follow-up, so it's not just a one-and-done," said Williams.

There are several ways you can support this pup outreach event. You can find that information here.

Casa Maria Soup Kitchen is located at 352 E. 25th St.