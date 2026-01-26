Harker's Museum and Movie Set hosts local film productions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local filmmakers with decades of combined experience in the movie industry asked KGUN 9's own Dan Spindle to fill a cameo spot as Territorial Governor Goodwin in an original production meant to tout Harker's Western Museum and Movie Set's viability as a filming location in Tucson.
You'll remember, Rick Harker's collection was featured recently on Dan's Discoveries.
They hope to premier the film at the Wild Bunch Film Festival later this fall.
