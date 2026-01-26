Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Harker's Museum and Movie Set hosts local film productions

KGUN 9's Dan Spindle landed a cameo as a Territorial Governor
HARKER'S WESTERN "STARRING" DAN SPINDLE
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local filmmakers with decades of combined experience in the movie industry asked KGUN 9's own Dan Spindle to fill a cameo spot as Territorial Governor Goodwin in an original production meant to tout Harker's Western Museum and Movie Set's viability as a filming location in Tucson.

You'll remember, Rick Harker's collection was featured recently on Dan's Discoveries.

They hope to premier the film at the Wild Bunch Film Festival later this fall.

——
Dan Spindle co-anchors Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9 and is an award-winning storyteller whose work has earned him honors from the Rocky Mountain Southwest Emmys, the Associated Press and the Utah Society of Professional Journalists for both anchoring and reporting. Dan is passionate about history and loves to explore the Grand Canyon State. Share your story ideas with Dan by emailing dan.spindle@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or X.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance