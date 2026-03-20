Gospel Rescue Mission seeks donations for annual Easter Blessings event

Gospel Rescue Mission is preparing for its annual Easter Blessings celebration and says donations are critical right now.

Events like these that serve thousands of people take a lot of preparation, and leaders at Gospel Rescue Mission say the community plays a big role in making that happen. Gospel Rescue Mission has hosted Easter Blessings for nearly 40 years and it is one of the organization's biggest events.

"Easter Blessings--we're probably predicting to serve, typically it's about 2,000 meals," said Bruce Beikman, communications director for Gospel Rescue Mission.

Beikman says the number of people attending Easter Blessings could be even higher this year due to the rising cost of living. To keep up with the need, the organization is asking Tucsonans to help if they are able to.

"And I know Tucson always comes through and I don't expect any different this year, but we need hams desperately, hams, potatoes, butter, eggs. And of course, there's other things like pies and green beans and stuff. That stuff will happen, but those main ingredients are very critical right now," Beikman said.

Beyond the meal, Easter Blessings will feature live music, activities for children and helpful resources.

"It's going to be a very warm, safe environment. Bring your kids," Beikman said.

Donations can be dropped off at Gospel Rescue Mission Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd.

Beikman says if you choose to donate online, you have to add a comment that your donation is for Easter Blessings.

Easter Blessings will take place on April 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gospel Rescue Mission. You can sign up to volunteer for the event here.

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