Drivers brace for I-19 and Irvington construction project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction at the Interstate 19 and Irvington Road interchange is set to bring major changes for Tucson-area drivers starting next week.

READ MORE | ADOT begins 20-month Southside construction project to rebuild the I-19 and Irvington Road interchange

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the first traffic restrictions are expected to go into place Wednesday, July 29. The start was pushed back after crews had to wait for specialty fencing needed to safely shift traffic and set up the work zone.

The 20-month-long project will rebuild the interchange, widen Irvington Road, make it easier for drivers to get on and off the freeway, and improve access for people walking and biking.

For drivers like Sharla Palmer, who travels to the area from Sahuarita, the project could mean a slower commute.

"I come up here almost every day to run errands," Palmer said.

"I don't think we'll be coming up here as much. I think we'll probably drive more up into Tucson to get what we need," Palmer said.

Another longtime Tucsonan, Pat Bena, says traffic is already a problem at the interchange.

"It's extremely congested," Bena said.

While construction is expected to bring delays in the short term, many drivers say the project has been needed for years.

"I love it over here and I'm glad they're trying to do something," Dana Castillo said.

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