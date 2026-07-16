ADOT begins 20-month Southside construction project to rebuild the I-19 and Irvington Road interchange

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is beginning a 20-month project to completely rebuild the Interstate 19 and Irvington Road interchange, one of Tucson's busiest.

ADOT spokesperson Garin Groff says the project will increase capacity and improve traffic flow throughout the area.

"ADOT has recognized the need to increase capacity with new lanes on Irvington, wider ramps from I-19 to Irvington, and additional turn lanes in the area," Groff said.

As part of the rebuild, crews will replace the current diamond interchange with a cloverleaf design.

"Instead of what we call a diamond interchange, we're going to have a ramp that curves, called a cloverleaf. This cloverleaf will allow for traffic to flow freely from eastbound to northbound without having to stop at a signal and make a left turn," said Groff.

Safety is also a major focus of the project. In addition to new lanes to reduce backups, the project includes pedestrian and bicycle improvements, including a 12-foot-wide shared-use path across I-19.

"We know that there's a lot of bicyclists and pedestrians using this area, and we recognize the need for a wider path so that people can get through this area more safely," Groff said.

Construction was set to begin Thursday, but Groff tells me construction is now expected to begin within the next several days, depending on weather conditions.

"Certainly, we know we're kicking off this project in the start of the monsoon, and our schedule will accommodate rain delays and other little things that may pop up," Groff said.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and traffic barricades as crews move into the area. Groff said two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction during peak travel times. Most lane restrictions will occur overnight between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to reduce impacts on drivers and nearby businesses.

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