Construction crews begin installing fence around Santa Rita Park, readying for revitalization project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Big changes are underway at Santa Rita Park as construction crews begin work on an $8 million revitalization project aimed at transforming the South Side park into a more vibrant, accessible community space.

Early Monday morning, April 21st, the park was officially cleared and closed to the public as crews began erecting fencing around its perimeter. The closure marks the start of a major overhaul that will bring new amenities and infrastructure to the area.

Among the key features of the redesign are a brand-new splash pad and updated playground, shaded gathering areas, public art installations and paved walking paths that will loop around the park and connect various elements of the upgraded space.

City officials say the project is part of a broader effort to reinvest in public spaces and enhance community engagement. The project was primarily funded through Prop 407, a $225 million bond package passed by Tucson voters in 2018. Around $3 million in bond funds were earmarked for the Santa Rita Park project.

Construction is expected to last through the summer of 2026.

The revitalization follows the South Tucson Housing Authority’s recent decision to reopen its affordable housing waiting list for adults 65 and older, as well as individuals with disabilities. That move, which came less than two weeks before construction began, is seen as an effort to address the displacement of people experiencing homelessness who had been staying in growing encampments at the park.

An official groundbreaking ceremony for the Santa Rita Park project is scheduled for Thursday, April 24th.

Stay with KGUN9 for continuing coverage as the transformation takes shape.