South Tucson to open affordable housing wait list April 11 ahead of Santa Rita Park closure

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The South Tucson Housing Authority is opening its affordable housing wait list on April 11 for adults older or nearing the age of 65, or people with disabilities.

"If you see the community, you will realize how big of an impact housing will make in their life," said Irma Gonzales, South Tucson's housing director.

In the past, Santa Rita Park closures have affected the 1.2-square-mile city by making the encampment hotspot unavailable, pushing unhoused people into the South Tucson community. The park is expected to close for long-term construction starting April 21.

"With the closure of the nearby park, here it's imperative that we open up units to make them available so that more people are not left out in the streets, and they're able to have an opportunity to be housed," said Gonzalez.

The units have been upgraded and are mostly either single bedroom or studio apartments. The city provides 172 total affordable housing units, and this housing lottery will provide 45 more units for people in need.

"We are trying to make sure that our community is impacted in a positive way," she said. She also added that the word spreads quickly about applications. The application can be found online or in-person at 1713 S. 3rd Ave.

The application must be fully complete to be considered and will close on April 25.