City of Tucson pushes back plans to close two large homeless encampment hotspots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is pushing back the expected closures of Santa Rita Park and 100-Acre Wood Bike Park.

While Santa Rita Park closes every night, the 100-Acre Wood Bike Park has become a place for people to stay long-term.

KGUN 9 spoke with several people who've set up encampments in the areas who have yet to be cleared out. Earlier this year, the City of Tucson cleared out several areas for groundwater testing.

"We haven't heard from them," said Gus De La Rosa, when asked when and if, he would still have to move.

For Gus De La Rosa, his stay at the 100-Acre Wood Bike Park is going on two years. He wondered if this month would be his last.

"We were supposed to get kicked out of here two months ago, then they said the new year."

A City of Tucson spokesperson told KGUN 9 the area would be completely cleared by the end of the year for renovations. Now, the closure is expected by July 2025.

The closure of Santa Rita Park was expected in January 2025, also in preparation for renovations. That is now expected to happen in April of next year.