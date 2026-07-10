Congresswoman Grijalva hosts passport fair as SAVE Act puts new focus on travel documents for voters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of Tucson community members lined up at the El Pueblo Activity Center Thursday for Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva's passport fair, where State Department staff helped attendees navigate the application process.

Malik and Gladys Rice attended the fair to get their passports so they can travel to Mexico.

"I have family in Oaxaca, Mexico. So having a passport is very important to be able to get down and visit family and connect to my roots," Gladys said.

For Malik, the trip will be to a family wedding, his first time traveling outside the U.S.

"It's important for me because I've just gotten older, so I like to travel now. I think it's important to have, so I have that freedom," Malik said.

State Department staff walked attendees through the process and helped them prepare the necessary documents.

"You just come in, have all your documents ready, they made it very easy, explaining what documents you needed," Gladys said.

The passport fair comes as some lawmakers push the SAVE Act, which could require a Real ID or passport to vote. While the SAVE Act had not passed at the time of the fair, Grijalva said she wants to help as many people as possible get their passports.

"I think that it's telling that we've had such a turnout with this administration pushing the Save America Act. The process can be a little bit intimidating. So to have someone walk you through those steps is very helpful," Grijalva said.

Congresswoman Grijalva's passport fair is just one of the many ways to apply for or renew a passport. More information on passport centers in Tucson can be found here.