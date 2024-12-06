Watch Now
BREAKING: Valencia Road closed at Nogales Highway after deadly crash

Tucson Police says a man was killed in a crash early Friday morning
Bri Pacelli (KGUN)
TPD says a man was killed in a Friday morning crash at Valencia Road and Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Valancia Road is closed at Nogales Highway after a man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to Tucson Police.

According to TransView, the crash happened around 5:48 a.m..

