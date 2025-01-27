Two-alarm fire destroys South Tucson feed store

Crews from South Tucson Fire and Tucson Fire battled a two-alarm blaze at the Arizona Feeds Country Store, 2701 S. Sixth Ave., Sunday night.

Tucson Fire arrived at the scene at just before midnight, providing aid to South Tucson Fire, according to a post on TFD's X account.

The fire was heavy, "with multiple exposures," the post said. It spread to multiple buildings on the same property of the feed store, but not beyond the property, the post said.

It was brought under control by 12:44 a.m. and the scene was turned over to South Tucson Fire, the post said. No firefighters or civilians were injured.

