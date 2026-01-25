Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18-year-old arrested in Southside homicide case

Tucson Police say they made an arrest following a homicide leaving one man and a teen dead in December 2025.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police confirmed on Sunday they arrested an 18-year-old for a Southside homicide which left two dead in December 2025.

TPD says they identified Jose Mendez-Torres as the suspect in the case, which stemmed from a shooting on Dec. 27, 2025, when one man and a teen were pronounced dead at the scene near South Naco Vista and E Granito Vista.

Mendez-Torres is facing two counts of first-degree murder among other charges, and has been booked into the Pima County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

MORE DETAILS: Interim complaint: Online gun deal ends with two dead

