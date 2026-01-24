Interim complaint: Online gun deal ends with two dead

An interim complaint sheds more light on the fatal shooting that took place at Willie Blake Community Park in late December.

According to the complaint, 20-year-old Joshua Mariscal Jr. and a 17-year-old friend went to the park on Dec. 27 to sell a black AK pistol to Jose Mendez-Torres and a second person.

The deal had been arranged through the 17-year-old's step-brother, the complaint said.

Mariscal and the friend walked to the park because it was close by.

The step-brother texted Mariscal and the friend that the buyers were in a white Ford F-150 and that it was just the driver and the passenger.

A witness statement in the complaint indicated at some point Mariscal and the friend got into the Ford F-150.

The witness observed, according to the complaint the truck with four doors open. Mariscal left from the driver's side passenger seat and walked to the front of the vehicle.

The friend ran away from the truck.

The witness observed the driver getting out of the truck and shooting at Mariscal.

The passenger in the front seat got out of the truck and began shooting at the friend.

The bodies of Mariscal and the friend were found in the parking lot of the park with multiple gunshot wounds. There were 14 9mm cartridge cases and one 40 Cal. cartridge case near the victims.

Mariscal had a rifle muzzle device next to him and a bag of ammunition, the complaint said.

On Jan. 1, investigators on the case received information that someone was posting the victims' gun on social media. An Instagram account had a photo with a black AK pistol missing a muzzle brake and another handgun.

The pistol looked like the weapon that Mariscal and the friend were attempting to sell.

A search warrant was obtained for the social media account that posted the pistol. One of the individuals in possession of the AK pistol in a series of Snapchat videos was identified as Mendez-Torres.

Mendez-Torres was seen shooting the pistol in a desert area near First Avenue and Bantam.

The pistol seen in the videos had similarities to the one taken off the victims. It was missing the muzzle device and had a unique scratch mark on the left side.

The owner of the Snapchat account was interviewed on Jan. 20 and identified Mendez-Torres as having the AK pistol on Jan. 1.

Additional video of the AK was found, confirming that Mendez-Torres had the victim's weapon.

Mendez-Torres was contacted by Tucson Police on Jan. 22. A witness was interviewed, where Mendez-Torres admitted to robbing someone of an AK pistol on Dec. 27.

Mendez-Torres had the pistol on New Year's Day, the complaint said. It said he had the weapon two weeks prior and sold the stolen gun from the victims to an unknown person.

A review of Mendez-Torres' phone showed him wearing a white hoodie on Dec. 27, an hour after the homicide, the same color hoodie that the witness claimed the driver of the truck had.

The complaint said that Mendez-Torres was attempting to sell the pistol two hours after the murder. The Ford F150 was located at Mendez-Torres' residence. No firearms were located.

Mendez-Torres was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, discharging a firearm within city limits, trafficking in stolen property and first-degree murder.