What happens when $2.45 is all you have left?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over 800,000 Arizonans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits face uncertainty as a government shutdown could stop their monthly support.

Patricia Lamb, a Tucson grandmother raising two grandchildren on a fixed income, represents thousands of Arizona families who depend on SNAP benefits to put food on the table.

Patricia Lamb Patricia Lamb and her grandchildren

"I rely so heavily on that," Lamb said.

Lamb receives $525 in SNAP benefits on the sixth of every month. Like many others, this month's money is almost gone.

"I'm at $2.45 right now. So, that's kind of scary," she said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Lamb tells me she was a single mother for most of her life and isn't new to making the most of what she has, but worries about others who are less fortunate.

She says she carefully plans every meal for her household, which includes her 15-year-old granddaughter and 8-year-old grandson.

"We do a lot of home cooking," Lamb said.

Lamb tells me some essential items at the grocery store like meats can be pricey, so she also visits the food bank in Littletown for extra help.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9 Littletown Food Bank

"To be honest, the three of us, that $525, it's a stretch to get it to last the whole month. So, without the food bank, I wouldn't be able to manage," Lamb said.

She says what scares her the most is just around the corner. On Nov. 6th, Lamb will not be issued her benefits if the shutdown continues.

“I have a week’s worth of meals in here," she said while staring at her pantry.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9 Patricia Lamb's pantry

Governor Katie Hobbs, along with U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego urge the Trump administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture to use a $6 billion contingency fund to prevent cutting off assistance at the end of the week.

Lamb says the uncertainty leaves her wondering which bills to prioritize next month.

"Am I not going to pay my mortgage? Am I not going to pay my power bill, my gas bill, my, you know, my internet bill? What? I mean, what do I have to sacrifice?" Lamb said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9 Patricia Lamb's pantry

Resources for food assistance are available for those in need.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.