Vail School District aiming to get ahead of teacher hiring with annual job fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Schools across the country are battling teaching shortages for a variety of reasons.

But the Vail Unified School District is putting itself in a position to succeed with an early teacher job fair.

VUSD has a year-round school calendar, meaning their first day of school is in July. But Katie Dabney, the director of Human Resources at VUSD, says this actually helps them.

“We have a three-week break in the fall, we have a two-week break in the winter, and then a two-week break in the in the spring, and then a shorter summer. But because the school year is broken up that way, it's actually a benefit, and we actually attract teachers because of that unique calendar,” says Dabney says.

This year's fair is at Mica Mountain High School, 10800 E. Valencia Road, on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m.

This year, VUSD is opening a new K-8, Saguaro Creek, which means they are aiming to fill about 40 positions ahead of the first day.

“There's a whole myriad of things that address that, of course, competitive, pay, competitive benefit packages…..all of those things play a part in filling those teacher job openings,” says Dabney.

Saturday they are hoping to hold over 100 interviews for those positions. But that means it could get busy.

“We highly encourage candidates to schedule an appointment so that they're not experiencing a wait a longer wait time, as if they're a walk-in," says Ally Armenta, and HR supervisor.

To register, head to VUSD's website.