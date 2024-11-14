EXCLUSIVE: Next Vail school heading for 2025 opening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After breaking ground just six months ago, Saguaro Creek K-8 has made plenty of progress.

Vail Unified School District is set to open its doors in fall of 2025.

The school, nestled within the Rocking K Ranch community, is already taking shape.

"We are on time. Progress is going really smooth, and it's been an exciting process, for sure," says Kate Robold, planning principal for Saguaro Creek.

Robold is currently the principal at Ocotillo Ridge Elementary School.

But she and hundreds of others will head to Saguaro Creek next Fall.

"We are built for 600 students, but we plan to open K7 with 400 students; and I approximate about 40 to 50 staff members will join us here at Saguaro Creek," says Robold.

Community members in the Rocking K community were invited to join the planning committee.

Garrett Case was one of them.

"We're so excited," Case said. "I mean, even though it's a 10-15 minute to drive right now, it's going to be a lot nicer just to be able to walk to school. This community was kind of designed for that, so it's going to be really convenient," says Case.

KGUN 9 received an exclusive tour of the construction.