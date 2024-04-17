Stalled out: Baltimore bridge collapse means no big new ride for this year's Pima County Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Picture this: The anticipation of the upcoming Pima County Fair reaches its peak, only to be met with a surprising twist...the fair's brand-new ride is still making its way to the U.S. and won't make it to Tucson in time.

Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions!

Chris Lopez, Vice President of Ray Cammack Shows (RCS), the carnival provider, said the Baltimore bridge collapse caused the delay.

“It’s not to say we aren’t back with all the excitement," Lopez said. "We’ve got over 55 rides and attractions, over 45 games and 30 food stands.”

The show goes on without the “Overdrive” as preparations are underway at the fairgrounds.

The Pima County Fair runs from Thursday, April 18, to April 28.

“It was due to leave the port and make it here for Tucson," Lopez said. "When that happened, other supplies and containers take precedence. So although it wasn’t stuck or even on the water yet, it was backed up to things that needed to be delivered in the wake and in the shadow of that tragedy.”

RCS have been the carnival provider for the Pima County Fair for 40 years. While Lopez tells me they’re saddened by the hold up, he shares what adrenaline-seekers can expect from the ride at next year’s fair.

“It’s gonna be spinning around very fast and the cars, the gondolas, the cars that you’re in spin the opposite direction," Lopez said. "Although it’s not a ride that spins you up and flips you like the 'Joker' or the 'Titan' or the 'Mach 1.' This is a Himalaya-style ride; a sleigh-ride if you will.”

They’re already amping up the excitement for next year with new additions, which will include the “Overdrive.”

“You’ll actually have two new rides next year," Lopez said. "A coaster that is scheduled to be delivered, again, from Europe a little bit later in the year. So, you’ll have both of those new rides for 2025.”